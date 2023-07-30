PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $22,200.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $22,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,926,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. PagerDuty's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,335,000 after buying an additional 549,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,883,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile



PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

