Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

PZZA stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

