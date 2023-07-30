Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

PRMRF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

