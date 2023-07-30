Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.00. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2,380 shares traded.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $741.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

