Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $496,590 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.54 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

