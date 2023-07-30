Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) & Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Head to Head Survey

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and Paysafe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $54.17 million 2.60 $15.49 million $0.48 7.90 Paysafe $1.50 billion 0.47 -$1.86 billion ($11.06) -1.05

Analyst Ratings

Heritage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paysafe. Paysafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage Global and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paysafe 1 3 1 0 2.00

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Paysafe has a consensus price target of $29.62, indicating a potential upside of 155.76%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Heritage Global.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.63% 40.69% 28.10% Paysafe -44.06% 15.32% 2.19%

Summary

Heritage Global beats Paysafe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands, as well as support services to its independent distribution partners. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand; eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it provides Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

