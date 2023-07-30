PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.92 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

