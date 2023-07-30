PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
