Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEGA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

PEGA stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240 in the last three months. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

