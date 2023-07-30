Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Lowered to $77.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $85.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of PRFT opened at $63.49 on Friday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

