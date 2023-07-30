Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 313,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 223,843 shares.The stock last traded at $66.77 and had previously closed at $66.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Perficient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 229,620 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 15.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $85,969,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Perficient by 188.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 815,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 532,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

