Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $110.28. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Perficient by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

