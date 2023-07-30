PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $23,865.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $23,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,198,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $13,332.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $18,180.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $12,020.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

PRT opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 110.55% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.