Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

