Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. Pinterest has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 1.02.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,134 shares of company stock worth $14,741,741 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

