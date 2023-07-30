Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

