Piper Sandler Boosts Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Price Target to $33.00

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $40.57.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 20.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 390,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

