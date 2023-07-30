Piper Sandler Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $160.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $132.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

