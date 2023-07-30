Piper Sandler Increases First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target to $17.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
First BanCorp. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.71 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
