Piper Sandler Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $3,756,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

