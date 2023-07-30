Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

