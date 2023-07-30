Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $14.74 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

