Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.