Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.00

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pola Orbis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.