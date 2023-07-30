PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

