Powell Industries (POWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $60.89 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Powell Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 79,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

