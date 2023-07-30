Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after buying an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after buying an additional 275,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $95.23 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.