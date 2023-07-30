PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

