Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTILGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 355.12% and a negative return on equity of 148.72%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,298,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,265,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,119,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,025,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 517,702 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences



Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

Read More

