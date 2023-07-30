Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 355.12% and a negative return on equity of 148.72%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,298,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,265,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,119,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,025,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 517,702 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

