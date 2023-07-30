Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$125.00 at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE:PDS opened at $65.91 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.16. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

