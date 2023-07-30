Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.40

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 174954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $241.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $18,415,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.