Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 8,368 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,145,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,802,000 after acquiring an additional 479,385 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

