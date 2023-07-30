ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $10.13

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $9.89. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 7,164,825 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.