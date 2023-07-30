PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.46.

PTC opened at $146.63 on Thursday. PTC has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.01. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,945,175.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,945,175.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,412 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PTC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

