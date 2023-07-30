PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $177.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.46.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares in the company, valued at $847,945,175.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,412 shares of company stock worth $29,329,655. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in PTC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.