PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $180.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $146.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $152.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,412 shares of company stock worth $29,329,655. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

