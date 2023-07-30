Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.4 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $281.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.50. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.