PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

