Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Lifted by Zacks Research

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2023 earnings at $13.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.25.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.9 %

TFX stock opened at $252.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average of $246.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

