Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $500.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $216.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a 200 day moving average of $194.89.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently -505.56%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $28,346.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,921.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Will sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $28,346.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $353,921.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,713. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

