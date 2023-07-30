QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,625,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 6,192,878 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $10.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.83.

QuantumScape Trading Up 23.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after buying an additional 533,337 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

