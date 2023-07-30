QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of QDEL opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

