QV Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

