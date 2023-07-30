Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 723,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Price Performance

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

