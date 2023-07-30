Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,254,763.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,146 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $62.56 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

