Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in July

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance

RTOBF opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12. Ratos AB has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Get Ratos AB (publ) alerts:

Ratos AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ratos AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratos AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.