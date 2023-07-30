Raymond James Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $59.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

