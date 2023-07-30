Raymond James Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $140.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $136.90.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

