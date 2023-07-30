Raymond James Trims SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price to $71.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

