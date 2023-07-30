Raymond James Trims StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Target Price to C$5.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

